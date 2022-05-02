Frederick H. Eppinger Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,804. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

