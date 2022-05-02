Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Purchases 250,000 Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,158,750.

Shares of CVE:ANZ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

