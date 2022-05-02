Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Purchases 250,000 Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,158,750.
Shares of CVE:ANZ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13.
About Alianza Minerals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.