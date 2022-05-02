FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

