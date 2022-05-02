FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSK stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

