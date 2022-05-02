FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 508,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,670. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

About FSD Pharma (Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.