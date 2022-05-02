Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.50 ($43.55) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

FPE stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.30 ($27.20). 62,137 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($48.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.28.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

