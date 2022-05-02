FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Shares of FF stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 239,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 223,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 149,726 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 114,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 113,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

