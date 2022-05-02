FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

