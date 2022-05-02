FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

