FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $121.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

