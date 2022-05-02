FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Issued By DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

