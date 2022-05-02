FY2022 Earnings Forecast for J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
About J D Wetherspoon (Get Rating)
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
