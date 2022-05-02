FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rollins, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rollins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

