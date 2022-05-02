FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Amarin stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amarin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 155,089 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

