FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51).

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $1.05 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

