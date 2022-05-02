FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
