FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Lowered by Desjardins

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Shares of GIB opened at $79.73 on Monday. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 276.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 828,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

