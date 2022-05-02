FY2022 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.