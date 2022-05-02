FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.