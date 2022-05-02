FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18).

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

