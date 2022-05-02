FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $35.30 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 998,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

