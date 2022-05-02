FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

