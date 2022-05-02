FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.