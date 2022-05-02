FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
