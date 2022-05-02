FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.69.

TSE:IFC opened at C$179.72 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$156.61 and a 12-month high of C$190.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a market cap of C$31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.