FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
