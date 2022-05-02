FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

