FY2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

MAS stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

