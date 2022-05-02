FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised by Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mercer International had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MERC opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

