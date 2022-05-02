FY2022 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted by Analyst

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

