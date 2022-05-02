FY2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted by KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $200.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.78. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.