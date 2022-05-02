FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cut by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

