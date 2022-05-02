FY2022 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.