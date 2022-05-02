FY2022 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MKSI opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.
About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.