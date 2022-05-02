FY2022 EPS Estimates for Molecular Partners AG Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOLN. Kempen & Co cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

