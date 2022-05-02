FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.