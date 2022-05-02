FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

