FY2022 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.60.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

