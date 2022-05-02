FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Cut by KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.24 on Monday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

