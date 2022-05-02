FY2022 EPS Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

TTWO opened at $119.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $119.12 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

