FY2022 EPS Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,761,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

