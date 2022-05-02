FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
