FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut by Analyst

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

