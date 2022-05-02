FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Medifast, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $18.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.64.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.87. Medifast has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,402,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,750,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 690 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, with a total value of $128,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.