FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

PB opened at $65.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

