FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $284.59.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

