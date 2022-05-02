FY2023 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.61).

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

