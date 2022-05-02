FY2023 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $8.65 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

