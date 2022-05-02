FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NCMGY stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

