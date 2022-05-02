FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newcrest Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.
