FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reduced by Analyst

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.