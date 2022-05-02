FY2024 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -667.30 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,019 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

