Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.81.
GLPEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.