Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Financial Review

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -321.00% -116.16% -66.11% Gamida Cell N/A -150.99% -50.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 1.65 -$30.19 million ($0.40) -0.43 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -1.78

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

