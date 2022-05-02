Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.20.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,655,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

